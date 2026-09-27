Four big clubs prepare £800m lawsuit against Manchester City

Manchester City could face a new serious problem after four Premier League clubs prepare potential lawsuits totalling up to £800m over the breaches for which the “citizens“ were found guilty. Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the clubs that have reserved their right to take legal action in 2024 if City is found guilty.

According to information from "Daily Mail", representatives of the four clubs are already investigating what financial claims they can make, as they believe they have suffered financial losses as a result of Manchester City's alleged breaches. Tottenham are believed to be the biggest contenders, having missed out on Champions League qualification on several occasions while City have dominated English football. Sources quoted by the publication say a figure of around £200m for a single claim would not be surprising.

Meanwhile, the legal battle over the 115 charges could drag on for another two years. Manchester City are awaiting a formal ruling on the case after an independent panel found they were guilty of misconduct on almost all of the substantive charges, but the club has strongly rejected the findings and is expected to appeal. In their previous dispute with UEFA, the “Citizens“ managed to have their two-year ban from European competition overturned at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

With the huge stakes at stake, City have already assembled a formidable legal team to defend the club in the next stages of the process. If the appeal does not result in a change in the decision, legal experts assume that the dispute could reach the Supreme Court, which would further prolong the procedure. In parallel, any claims by rivals could turn into a separate, lengthy legal battle.