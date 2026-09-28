Sports on TV on Monday (September 28)

Sports on TV on Monday starts at night with a Major League Soccer match, and the evening continues with eight matches from the Nations League. The tennis tournament in Porto, in which Grigor Dimitrov participates, is also on the air.

Football starts with a match from the USA

At 02:00 on MAX Sport 4 is the match Columbus Crew – Inter Miami from the American championship. The match is the only football match on the schedule in the early hours of the day.

Three matches from 19:00

The evening program starts at 19:00 with three parallel matches from the League of Nations. Georgia – Ukraine will be broadcast on Diema Sport 3, Armenia – Montenegro – on Diema Sport 2, and Latvia – Cyprus – on Diema Sport.

Four matches in the late broadcast

From 21:45 viewers can choose between four matches. The Belgium – France match is scheduled for Diema Sport 3. Romania – Bosnia and Herzegovina will be broadcast on Nova Sport, Sweden – Poland – on Diema Sport, and Turkey – Italy – on Diema Sport 2.

Grigor Dimitrov returns to Porto

The tennis tournament in Porto starts on Monday and will be available on MAX One. Grigor Dimitrov is included in the main draw, but his opponent was changed after Dino Prizmić withdrew. The Bulgarian is scheduled to play Spaniard Daniel Rincon, who is ranked 260th in the world.

The initial tournament schedule included a match for Dimitrov in the daytime session. The exact time of the television broadcast depends on the arrangement of the courts and the development of the other matches.

The schedule may be changed by the rights holders in the event of changes in the starting times or when the television broadcast is rearranged.

Sources: Klasrane.bg, Sportlive, Tennis.bg