Barcelona are closely monitoring the situation surrounding Chelsea's young star Estevao and are considering a move for the Brazilian in 2027. The Catalans are monitoring the player's development amid his difficult start to the season in the English capital.
Estevao has struggled to establish himself in the squad since Xabi Alonso was appointed Chelsea manager in the summer. The Brazilian is considered one of the most talented attacking players in world football, but has so far failed to find a permanent place in the Spanish specialist's system.
According to information from “Foot Mercato” Barcelona are monitoring the situation “very closely“, with sporting director Deco personally monitoring the development of the 19-year-old player. The Catalans could contact Estevao's representatives as early as 2027 to explore the possibility of a possible transfer.
Barcelona are monitoring the situation surrounding Chelsea's young star
The Catalans are closely monitoring the future of Estevao, who is struggling after Xabi Alonso's arrival in London
Sep 28, 2026 06:43 65
Barcelona are closely monitoring the situation surrounding Chelsea's young star Estevao and are considering a move for the Brazilian in 2027. The Catalans are monitoring the player's development amid his difficult start to the season in the English capital.