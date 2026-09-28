Serie A giants eye Manchester City star

Juventus are closely monitoring the situation surrounding Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic. The “Bianconeri“ were keen to strengthen their midfield in the summer, but failed to attract Franck Kessie and are now once again exploring the transfer market.



According to “La Gazzetta dello Sport” Juventus management are already monitoring potential deals for the January transfer window. The team needs reinforcements in several positions, including a central defender and a left-back, but coach Luciano Spalletti also wants a new player in midfield.



Kovačić is considered a relatively affordable option, as his contract with Manchester City runs until the summer of 2027 and negotiations for an extension have not yet begun. Juventus believe that the increased competition in the midfield of the English champions could reduce the Croatian's playing time and convince him to return to Italy.



There are no talks between the clubs yet, but the situation is certainly worth watching. Kovacic has extensive international experience and is also familiar with Serie A from his time at Inter before his transfer to Real Madrid. An additional factor is the condition of Kefren Thuram and Manuel Locatelli, who will be out of action until the end of 2026, which will make bringing in an experienced midfielder even more important for Juventus.