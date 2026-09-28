Several clubs are showing serious interest in Barcelona's young striker Hamza Abdelkarim, who has made a strong impression in his first months at the Catalan club. According to “Diario Sport” the 18-year-old's development is being closely monitored by teams from various European championships.
Abdelkarim joined Barcelona on loan from Al Ahly in January, and his performances convinced the Catalans' management to sign him permanently in the summer. The striker impressed with his goalscoring qualities, which gave him the opportunity to train with the first team during pre-season.
Hamza took advantage of the opportunity by scoring several goals in Barcelona's friendlies. His performances also led to a La Liga debut in the thrashing of Rayo Vallecano at the end of last month.
According to “Sport” interest in Abdelkarim has grown significantly in recent weeks, with “several teams“ monitoring the situation surrounding him. However, Barcelona have already taken action to protect their investment, recently offering the young striker a new and improved contract. This leaves sporting director Deco and the club's management calm about the 18-year-old's future.
Several clubs have pounced on Barcelona's new talent
Hamza Abdelkarim has attracted the interest of several clubs, but the Catalans have already taken measures for the future of the 18-year-old talent
Sep 28, 2026 06:37 51
Several clubs are showing serious interest in Barcelona's young striker Hamza Abdelkarim, who has made a strong impression in his first months at the Catalan club. According to “Diario Sport” the 18-year-old's development is being closely monitored by teams from various European championships.