Milan are increasingly facing the danger of losing Ruben Loftus-Cheek, although coach Ruben Amorim sees a place for him in his plans. The English midfielder fits into the Portuguese specialist's system, but his future at “San Siro“ remains uncertain.
Amorim managed to convince himself of Loftus-Cheek's qualities during pre-season training, and subsequently gave him opportunities in several matches since the start of the campaign. However, this has not changed the situation surrounding his contract.
According to “Tuttomercatoweb” the Englishman's current contract expires in the summer of 2027. Talks were held a few weeks ago between Milan management and the player's representatives to renew the contract, but no progress has been made.
The negotiations are currently frozen, and it seems increasingly likely that Loftus-Cheek will return to the Premier League, according to the media.
Loftus-Cheek is getting closer to returning to the Premier League
Milan may part ways with the English midfielder, although Ruben Amorim relies on him and uses him regularly
Sep 28, 2026 06:32 56
Milan are increasingly facing the danger of losing Ruben Loftus-Cheek, although coach Ruben Amorim sees a place for him in his plans. The English midfielder fits into the Portuguese specialist's system, but his future at “San Siro“ remains uncertain.