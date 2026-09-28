Valencia hat-trick sends Boca to semi-finals

Boca Juniors qualified for the semi-finals of the Argentine Cup after a dramatic comeback against Racing Club. The team from Buenos Aires was losing 0-2, but won 3-2 thanks to a hat-trick from Ener Valencia in the final minutes of the match.

The match was played on neutral ground at the “Gigante de Arroito“ stadium in Rosario. Racing took the lead in the 19th minute through Gaston Andrés Lodico, and two minutes into the second half, Adrian Martinez doubled the lead of the symbolic hosts.

Valencia came into play in the 56th minute and gradually changed the course of the match. The 36-year-old striker reduced the score in the 72nd minute, equalized in the 80th, and scored the winning goal in the fifth minute of added time to make it 3:2. Thus, the Ecuadorian scored three goals within 34 minutes and led Boca to the semi-finals.

After the final whistle, Valencia received a yellow card for his wild celebration. The striker, who is the number one scorer in Ecuador's history, described the evening as special because of the reaction of Boca's supporters.

„I thank God for all this“.

He also said that he had gone through a difficult period since arriving at the club, but gradually reached the necessary physical shape. According to him, in Boca, the pressure is always related to the need to win, and the atmosphere after the turnaround was unforgettable.

Sources: Sportal