Paro Nikodimov: CSKA has been burned with foreign coaches

Asparuh Nikodimov criticized the delay in choosing a new CSKA coach and stated that the club has already accumulated negative experience with foreign specialists. The legend of the "Reds" commented on the topic to "Tema Sport", quoted by Topsport.

Nikodimov admitted that he himself does not have information about who will succeed Hristo Yanev. According to him, his former players from CSKA also call him to discuss the situation, but they do not know what is happening either.

„CSKA had its strongest years under the leadership of a Bulgarian. That's it!“

Asparuh Nikodimov believes that Hristo Yanev knows the situation at the club and has the qualities to lead the team again, but does not approve of his immediate return to the coaching post.

„The time will come for Hristo Yanev to lead CSKA again. He knows the situation, he is an intelligent boy. For me, he would be a good coach of the team for the future. But it would be insulting if they brought him back now. First go away, and then come back“, said Nikodimov.

Nikodimov: The decision should have been made earlier

According to him, the new coach should have been chosen already, since the break for the national teams is coming to an end. Nikodimov stressed that when a decision is made to make a change, the management must have previously studied the candidate both as a specialist and as a person.

„I am of the opinion that coaches should not be constantly changed, but once you have made a decision to make a change, you must be prepared for it“, he said.

Nikodimov also criticized CSKA's practice of attracting foreign coaches without enough time for adaptation. According to him, the costs for them are higher, and often the specialists leave after three or four unsuccessful matches, before they have gotten to know the team and the environment.

„We have already been burned with various foreigners, with whom we have achieved nothing“, said the former football player and CSKA coach. He left the decision in the hands of the responsible factors at the club and expressed hope that the long wait would lead to the right choice.

Sources: Topsport, Tema Sport