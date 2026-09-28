Hristo Yanev will remain at CSKA after leaving the coaching position and is being prepared for a director's position at the club. However, the exact wording of his position has not yet been chosen.

According to information from “Mach Telegraf“, quoted by Topsport.bg, the management has discussed various options for Yanev's future role. The possibility of his appointment as chief scout has already been eliminated.

Yanev is expected to be included in CSKA's sports and technical staff. This means that he will continue to have a say in football decisions at the club, although outside of the coaching position. His specific responsibilities will be determined by the management.

CSKA officially confirmed that Yanev remains at the club after accepting the offer to take another position. “Hristo Yanev accepted the offer of the CSKA management to take another position at the club and continue to help with the future development of the army team“, the club's statement said.

Yanev resigned as head coach after winning the Bulgarian Super Cup. The representative team was temporarily taken over by Daniel Morales while the club specified its next decisions regarding the sports and technical management.

So far, CSKA has not officially announced the name of Yanev's new position. According to published information, the final decision is pending.

Sources: Topsport, Match Telegraf