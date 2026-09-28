Everton Bala praised in Brazil for his season at Levski

Everton Bala received recognition in his native Brazil for the strong season he played with Levski. The striker finished the campaign with 18 goals and won the top scorer award, while Mamadou Diallo from CSKA 1948 also finished the season with the same number of goals.

In an article quoted by Topsport, the Brazilian publication sudmundofutebol emphasized the development of the football player after his arrival in Bulgaria. “He has made enormous progress“, states the assessment of Everton Bala's performance.

The Brazilian moved to Levski in the winter of 2024, initially on loan from Mirasol. After his first season, the club exercised the option to buy and signed a contract with him until 2027.

His path to Levski goes through five clubs

Before continuing his career in Europe, Everton Bala played for Cianorte, Vera Cruz, São José, Mirasol and Brusque. It was after his period in Mirasol that he got the opportunity to move to Levski.

According to the publication, his development is not limited to winning the top scorer award and the title with “Levski“. This season, Bala has recorded eight matches in the Champions League qualifiers, in which he scored one goal and made three assists.

Levski continued its European participation in the main phase of the Europa League. Thus, Everton Bala's season includes both his individual achievement of 18 goals and participation in the two leading UEFA club tournaments.

Sources: Topsport, sudmundofutebol