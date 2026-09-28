Bellamy: Wales will improve despite six games without a win

Wales coach Craig Bellamy believes that the national team will improve, although the 0-2 defeat to Denmark on the road extended the run without a win to six games. The defeat left the team without a point in the UEFA Nations League.

“It really hurts me. When you see such an athletic team beat you... but then won't we improve? I think we will. This team will get better, these players will continue to improve“, Bellamy said after the match, quoted by the BBC.

He stressed that for the development of the squad it is important to face the strongest teams in Europe regularly. Bellamy added that the team has young players who will continue to develop after his time in charge.

Denmark in control

The hosts started more actively and had a chance to open the scoring early on when Mikel Damsgaard hit the post. A goal by Gustav Isaksen was disallowed before Denmark won 2-0.

“I told the players before the game: this will be harder than the Portugal game. It was a different challenge, but also very difficult. The better team won in the end. As disappointed as I am, I think the result is fair”, said Bellamy.

The coach identified the remaining two matches as important for the team. Wales host Norway on October 1 and host Denmark three days later. Both matches will be played on Welsh soil.

Sources: BTA, BBC