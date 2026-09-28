Hristo Krusharski leaves Lokomotiv, will give 10,000 euros

Hristo Krusharski announced that he is leaving Lokomotiv (Plovdiv), stating that he will continue to support the club with 10,000 euros every month.

„I am leaving Lokomotiv. I told them on Wednesday to get it right, I am transferring the shares at the nominal value that I paid“, said Krusharski.

The shares will be transferred before a notary

He indicated that he had given power of attorney to his lawyers, who must formalize the transfer before a notary. According to him, if no one is found to accept the shares, they will be transferred to a notary.

Krusharski explained his decision with the attitude towards him from various people. He stated that he had been “tainted” more than he had earned, and criticized some of the Lokomotiv fans in Plovdiv, who, according to him, had caused the scandal.

In his statement, Krusharski mentioned Atanas Neykov by name and stated that allegations had been made against him about winning public contracts and illegally using the club's funds. These claims were presented by Krusharski as part of the criticism of him.

Will continue to support the club

Despite the decision to part ways with Lokomotiv, Krusharski said that he would continue to support the club financially.

„I am a Lokomotiv fan and I told them that I would continue to give 10,000 euros every month. As support for the club“, he said.

Krusharski also called on the fans who were against him to give funds to support Lokomotiv.

Sources: Sportal, 24 hours