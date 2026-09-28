Messi scores, but Inter Miami loses to Columbus

Lionel Messi scored his 21st goal of the season in Major League Soccer, but Inter Miami lost 1-2 on the road to Columbus Crew. The winning goal for the hosts came in the eighth minute of added time.

Columbus took the lead in the 28th minute when Josef Martinez converted a penalty. The penalty kick was awarded after a foul on himself.

Messi restored parity five minutes later with a free kick. Inter Miami also managed to score a second goal, but David Ayala's goal in the 64th minute was disallowed for offside.

The visitors were left with a man down at the end of the match. Santiago Morales received a second yellow card and was sent off two minutes before Jamal Tiare secured Columbus' victory.

Inter Miami remains winless in five matches

The loss extended Inter Miami's winless streak in MLS to five matches. The team has not won in the championship since late August and has won only one of its last 10 matches.

Despite the drop in results, Messi and his teammates occupy third place in the provisional standings of the Eastern Conference. Details about the next match are not specified in the BTA information.

Sources: BTA