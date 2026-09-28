Alvesa almost certainly takes over Montana

Alexander Alexandrov-Alvesa will almost certainly be the new head coach of Montana, reports Sportal. The 40-year-old specialist is the choice to succeed Bozhidar Djurkovic, with whom the Second League club parted ways.

The appointment has not yet been officially announced, but Alexandrov has already been close to the position in Montana. This happened last winter, when the management dismissed Anatoly Nankov. However, the club then chose Akis Vavalis.

Alvesa recently left CSKA 1948 after the loss to Levski at the “Georgi Asparuhov“ stadium. In the summer, he led the team to the elimination of Spartak Trnava in the second qualifying round of the Conference League. In the next stage, CSKA 1948 fought back against Panathinaikos, but the Greek team continued after extra time at the National Stadium “Vasil Levski“. Alexandrov is a former right-back for Levski.

Montana started the season in the Second League, after being relegated from the efbet League at the end of last campaign. Alexandrov is expected to take over the team at a time when the club is looking for a new coach after parting ways with Djurkovic.

Sources: Sportal