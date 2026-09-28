Ilian Iliev sends central defender away from Cherno More

Ilian Iliev will not keep central defender Nestor in Cherno More. The player was included in the squad for the test match against Dunav, won by Varna 1:0 at the “Ticha“ stadium, but has not signed a contract with the club.

“Central defender Nestor is not on trial, he has not signed“, said Iliev. The coach explained that the defender was offered to Cherno More because of the many absent players with injuries.

Nestor was given the opportunity to play in the test, but the time was not enough for a full assessment. “He has been playing for so long that we cannot judge“, said Iliev, according to whom the club cannot currently attract new players.

Cherno More won the match with Dunav with a goal by Jorge Padia in the 31st minute. The striker scored the only goal in the match.

Thus, Nestor's participation in the training and the test with Dunav will not lead to a contract with Cherno More. The decision is related to the personnel situation in the team and the limited time in which the defender was observed.

Sources: Topsport