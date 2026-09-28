Two candidacies have been submitted for the position of chairman of the wrestling federation

Two candidacies have been submitted to the registry of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation (BF Borba) for the position of chairman of the federation. The candidacies will be considered by the extraordinary General Assembly scheduled for October 17, 2026, provided that a vote for a new chairman is held at all.



The first candidacies is of Todor Angelov, nominated by the Wrestling Sports Club "Yunak-Lokomotiv" - Ruse.



The second candidacies is of Miroslav Gochev, nominated by six wrestling clubs – "Angel Gochev" - Sozopol, "Stefan Ivanov" - Primorsko, ASK "Sliven" - Sliven, "Zagorets" - Nova Zagora, "Burgas" - Burgas, and "Chernomorets" - Burgas. Thus, Miroslav Gochev's candidacy currently collects six times more club support than the other.



The two candidacies will be presented to the attention of the delegates of the extraordinary General Assembly and will be considered in accordance with the agenda and statutes of the Bulgarian Federation of Wrestling.



The Board of Directors of the Federation emphasizes that the mere fact of submitting candidacies does not predetermine the holding of an election for a new chairman. This will depend on the relevant procedures and decisions of the General Assembly.