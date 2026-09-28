Real Madrid attacks Haaland after the financial scandal with Manchester City

Just days after information emerged that Manchester City will be found guilty of large-scale financial violations, Real Madrid have already taken lightning action and have made contact with Erling Haaland's representatives.

The future of the Norwegian goal machine at the “Etihad“ is already under serious question mark.

Although the “citizens“ plan to appeal, the bombshell surrounding the allegations has cast a shadow over the fate of their biggest stars, including Haaland.

Despite having a long-term contract until 2034, the 26-year-old striker could change clubs in the near future.

According to information from Football Insider, an offer of over £150 million would be needed to lure him away from Manchester.

The Spanish giants have long dreamed of signing Haaland and now seems the perfect time to strike. Arsenal are also interested, but it seems unlikely that the Norwegian will accept a transfer to another English club.