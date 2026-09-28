Without Teodor Ivanov in the next matches of the League of Nations

One of the captains of CSKA - Teodor Ivanov, has dropped out of the national team's accounts for the next three matches of the League of Nations, Gong.bg reports.

The defender has an injury that will not allow him to take part in the matches with Estonia, Iceland and Luxembourg.

Ivanov was forcibly substituted in the 82nd minute in the defeat by Luxembourg in Plovdiv, with Stefan Velkov appearing in his place.

Teodor Ivanov is the second player to drop out of the plans of the coach Alexander Dimitrov after Ivaylo Chochev.

The 22-year-old defender has 4 matches for the Bulgarian national team.