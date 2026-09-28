New injury for Liverpool

The current break for international matches is proving extremely unfavorable for Liverpool. After Alexander Isak, another striker - Cody Gakpo - was injured during his engagements with the national team, writes the AP agency.

Gakpo was forced to leave the field in the 17th minute of the Netherlands' 2-1 victory over Serbia in a Nations League match on Sunday. A few minutes earlier, the Dutchman suffered an ankle injury, tried to continue the game, but ultimately had to be substituted.

Thus, the problems for the Merseyside manager are increasing before the key clash.

Liverpool's first match after the break is the big clash against Manchester City at “Anfield“ on October 11th.