Pyotr Nesterov advances to the main draw of the Challenger in Porto

Bulgaria's Davis Cup national player Pyotr Nesterov qualified for the main draw of the singles of the hard court tennis tournament of the Challenger 125 series in Porto (Portugal) with a prize pool of 203,900 euros.

The 23-year-old Bulgarian, seeded No. 2 in the draws, defeated seventh seed Marco Topo (Germany) 6:4, 6:2 in 73 minutes of play.

The first set was decided with one break, with which Nesterov led 2:1. Although the German saved four set points at 5:4 and had a chance to return the break, the Bulgarian closed the part with a serve to zero and took the lead in the score.

In the second part, Nesterov won four consecutive games and did not leave his opponent a chance until the end of the match.

Thus, the Bulgarian earned 5 points for the world ranking and will continue his participation tomorrow in the main draw.

Grigor Dimitrov was also supposed to participate in Porto, but Bulgaria's number one player withdrew due to a left knee injury.