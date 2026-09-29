Luka Doncic jokes about Austin Reeves and has big ambitions ahead of the new season with the Lakers

Luka Doncic began his first media appearance for the new season with the LA Lakers team with a smile and a joke about Austin Reeves, after beating him in golf two days earlier. The Slovenian appeared with bracelets made by his daughter and revealed his expectations for the upcoming campaign with the renewed lineup of the "lakes", which for the first time in years will be without LeBron James. Doncic also talked about his initiative to have the team hold part of its preseason training in his native Slovenia.

"There was some tension around the organization, but I think we had a great time. We played two games, but the most important thing was to get to know each other off the court. That was huge. I couldn't get home to California, I was with my daughters and I decided to gather everyone in Slovenia. I wanted to show them where I came from. The fact that they came means a lot to me. I know it wasn't easy for them, but it speaks to the team we're building," Doncic said.

After parting ways with LeBron James, the Slovenian star remains the leading figure in the locker room and stands alongside legends such as Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson. Doncic said he is accepting his new role with enthusiasm.

"I wouldn't say I feel any different. This club has had real icons, like you mentioned. I love challenges and it's an honor to be here. Being the leader of this team is definitely a new challenge, but I've had this responsibility since I was a kid. I feel great, I'm mentally rested and I can't wait for the season to start because I haven't played in a long time," he said.

Dončić did not hide his satisfaction with the summer selection, carried out together with general manager Rob Pelinka, and praised the new additions.

"I like everyone we brought in. I think a lot of them are underestimated. We managed to spend time together outside of basketball, and now the camp will help us work together on the court. We have a lot of talented young players who will give us a serious boost. We have an excellent team," added the Slovenian.

The superstar also commented on the progress of Austin Reeves, emphasizing that the guard is increasingly confidently taking on a leadership role and is among the most active in communicating with his new teammates. Regarding the signing of Walker Kessler, Doncic was adamant that this was a key move for the team.

"Walk is always difficult to play against. I really wanted to get him, and the club, and the other guys wanted him too. He is a great addition. In addition to guarding the basket at a very high level, he has also made a big leap in offense. He will help us a lot," Doncic concluded.

The start of the NBA regular season for Doncic and the Lakers is scheduled for next week – on Tuesday, October 6.