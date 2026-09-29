Mika Godts on the difficult start at PSG: The club believes in me, my level is rising

Paris Saint-Germain's new Belgian winger Mika Godts is going through a difficult adaptation period at the European club champion, but he has no doubts about his development. The 21-year-old striker spoke to "La Derniere Jour" about his first months in Paris.

"PSG believes in me and gives me time to work calmly. The team helps me a lot and I feel how I am rising. The level of the training process is very high," shares the offensive footballer.

The young Belgian did not hide his disappointment at being left out of the "Red Devils" squad for the World Cup in the summer.

"It was a big disappointment for me, but this gives me even stronger motivation to play in the World Cup. I know that I did everything I could last season to be part of the team. Coach Rudi Garcia made his decision and the team performed quite well without me," Godts also said.

Since the start of the season until now, the winger has only played 144 minutes with the Parisians, spread over 6 matches, in each of which he has been included as a substitute.