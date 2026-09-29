Ivaylo Petev takes over Turkish Mardinspor, where Zdravko Dimitrov plays

Ivaylo Petev is on his way to becoming the new head coach of Turkish Mardinspor, where Bulgarian winger Zdravko Dimitrov plays. The news was reported by Turkish journalist Reshat Can Özbudak, indicating that the 51-year-old specialist has already arrived in Turkey.

Petev was last in charge of Baniyas from the UAE, and will now succeed the previous coach Ahmet Cingöz.

Mardinspor currently occupies seventh position in the provisional standings of the Turkish First League.

In his rich career, Ivaylo Petev has led teams such as Ludogorets, Lyubimets, AEL Limassol, Dinamo Zagreb, Omonia, Al-Qadisiyya, Jagiellonia and Universitat Craiova. He was also the coach of the national teams of Bulgaria and Bosnia and Herzegovina.