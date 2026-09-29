45-year-old Emil Gargorov-Badema demonstrates great physical form and mastery in the Regional Group

The team of Nadezhda (Dobroslavtsi) continues to trudge in the Regional Group Sofia (capital), winning its seventh consecutive victory after a convincing 4:1 over the team of Vitosha (Bistritsa).

Despite the heavy loss, for the “tigers” from Bistritsa, the 45-year-old veteran Emil Gargorov-Badema stood out on the field. The former national team demonstrated great physical form and mastery, demonstrating flawless performances despite the poor condition of the field. The head coach of the hosts, Kostadin Ivanov, did not spare praise for the legend: “It is a real pleasure to watch such a football player on our field. Gargorov did not make a single wrong pass and showed an extraordinary class that the young can only learn from“.

On the field, however, the main role was again for the former national team striker Georgi Bozhilov. Nadezhda's top scorer distinguished himself with two goals and an assist for Nedelin Asenov's goal, and the final 4:1 was scored by the youngster Alexander Dimitrov.