CSKA plans a test in Pancharevo during the national team break

CSKA will use the long break due to the national team matches to play a friendly match. The test has not yet been officially announced, but is scheduled to take place on October 3 or 4 at the club's base in Pancharevo.

The upcoming break in the championship will last three weeks. Although some of the "red" players will leave for the various national teams in Bulgaria and abroad, the coaching staff wants the remaining players to maintain their playing tone.

The name of the opponent is expected to be announced in the next day or two. According to "Tema Sport", the test may also be an unofficial debut for the team's new head coach.

"The "Army" have been without a permanent coach for the third week now. Hristo Yanev announced his retirement at the press conference before the derby with Levski for the Super Cup, but his successor has not yet been introduced.

The team is currently temporarily led by Daniel Morales, who until recently was the head of the club's third team. CSKA specified that Yanev is going on leave and will later receive another position in the structure, but it is still unclear what exactly it will be.

If the new coach is appointed before the inspection, his first official match at the head of the "red" will most likely be the away match against CSKA 1948. The match in Bistritsa is scheduled for October 11 at 8:00 p.m.

CSKA went into the break after a 1:1 draw against Lokomotiv Plovdiv at the "Lokomotiv" stadium in Plovdiv. With the two points lost, the capital's players missed the chance to take the lead in the standings.