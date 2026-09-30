Scandal on the touchline: Slaven Bilic rages at referees during defeat by Spain

Croatia national team coach Slaven Bilic was dragged into the center of a serious scandal during the difficult away match against Spain, which ended in a 1:4 defeat for his team. The temperamental specialist lost his temper on the bench and directed a series of sharp remarks at the refereeing team, and his violent reaction was captured directly by the television microphones near the pitch.

The tension escalated in the 75th minute of the match, when the Iberians were already comfortably leading 3:1. During one of the home team's attacks, Bilic was adamant that the ball had crossed the sideline with its entire volume and left the pitch. However, the side and main referees allowed the game to continue, retaining possession for the Spanish team.

Frustrated by the decision, the Croatian coach demanded an accounting from the referees in an obscene tone:

„You idiot, the ball was out! What are you looking at me?! It was out so much!“.

Bilic's stormy outburst quickly became one of the most commented topics after the final whistle. Despite the claims of the Croatian staff, the development of the match did not change and Croatia suffered a heavy loss of 1:4.