Minister Encho Keryazov discussed with the public media the possibilities for more sports on the air

The Minister of Youth and Sports Encho Keryazov held a meeting with representatives of the Council for Electronic Media (CEM) and the public media, at which the possibilities for a wider presentation of Bulgarian sports in the public media space were discussed.

Emphasis was placed on the need for Bulgarian viewers and listeners to have easier access to sports events, especially to international competitions in which Bulgarian athletes participate. The possibilities for better coordination between institutions, sports organizations and public media in the planning and coverage of significant sports events were discussed.

„Bulgarian athletes represent our country at the largest international forums and it is important that people have the opportunity to watch them. We need to find a practical solution so that more sporting events with Bulgarian participation reach viewers through public media,“ said Minister Keryazov.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports will continue to work to create conditions for the sporting achievements of Bulgarian athletes to be accessible to the widest possible audience.