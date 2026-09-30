Two changes to the Bulgarian Cup schedule

At the suggestion of the Bulgarian Professional Football League and with the consent of the respective clubs, changes have been made to the schedule of two matches from the second preliminary round of the Sesame Cup of Bulgaria.

The match between „Belasitsa“ (Petrich) and „Dobrudzha 1919“ (Dobrich) will be held on October 4, 2026 (Sunday) at 1:00 p.m., instead of the originally announced starting time of 3:00 p.m.

The match between „Oborishte“ (Panagyurishte) and „Yantra 2019“ (Gabrovo) is rescheduled for October 4, 2026 (Sunday) at 2:00 PM, instead of October 3 at 2:00 PM.