"You were a true Botev fan": Todor Nedelev with a touching confession after the tragic death of Iliyan Filipov

The star and emblem of Botev (Plovdiv) Todor Nedelev used his personal Facebook profile to express his deep sorrow and immense gratitude to the late owner of the club Iliyan Filipov. The Plovdiv businessman was shot in the early hours of Wednesday, and the shocking news shook the retiring football circles in our country and the entire yellow-black community.

Nedelev emphasized that for Filipov, Botev was not just a business project, but a real life cause. The midfielder emphasized his huge role in the completion of the “Hristo Botev“ stadium („Kolezh“) and saving the club in its most critical moments. In his emotional post, the international revealed that there was more than a professional relationship between them – mutual respect, true friendship and a man's word.

Here is the full text of the touching farewell from Todor Nedelev:

"Thank you for everything you did for me and for our beloved Botev! You were a true Botevist and for you this club was not just a business, but your cause. You built our home Kolej and saved the team in the most difficult moment. You gave your all until the last, had big plans and wanted Botev to be where he belonged… At the top! For me you were not just a boss, but a true friend… A worthy man and a person who always kept his word! You fulfilled my dream of returning to Botev, and I and the whole team will do our best to fulfill yours. I will miss our conversations and all the happy moments together… I will remember you like this, always smiling and with a sense of humor. Rest in peace, Boss! We will miss you…"

The midfielder's words come just hours after his teammate Dimitar Tonev publicly expressed his pain from the loss, giving a clear sign that the entire composition of the “Canaries“ is firmly determined to play in memory of their president and pursue the high goals set by him.