A heartbreaking farewell in Botev (Plovdiv): Dimitar Tonev with touching words after the death of Iliyan Filipov

Botev (Plovdiv) football player Dimitar Tonev expressed his deep sorrow and respect after the unexpected death of the club's owner Iliyan Filipov. The offensive player offered his condolences through an emotional post on social networks, emphasizing the businessman's unreserved dedication to the “yellow-black“ cause.

Tonev said that Filipov managed to fulfill his big dream – to save Botev (Plovdiv) from the crisis, and made a firm commitment on behalf of the entire team that the players will give their all on the field to continue his work and that his efforts will not be in vain.

„Rest in peace, GREAT PRESIDENT… I can't imagine that I will enter the office and you will no longer be there… You fulfilled your dream – to save Botev Plovdiv, and we and the boys will make sure that this was not in vain. I want to thank you for everything you did for us. There will be no owner who loves his club more, the way you did. There will be no person who helps as much as you helped. Whatever is said, words will be few. THERE IS NO SUCH COUNTRY. Have a great time, we will miss you…“, wrote Tonev.