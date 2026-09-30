Vessela Lecheva received the keys to the new BOC building

The President of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee (BOC) Vessela Lecheva received today the keys to the organization's new building on Vasil Levski Blvd. ****. Lecheva and Secretary General Danail Dimov inspected the premises, and the first steps for the internal renovation of the building are yet to be outlined.

By a decision of the Council of Ministers of September 17, 2026, the Bulgarian Olympic Committee (BOC) received a new building for free use for a period of 10 years. Known to Sofia residents as the former Iranian Embassy, it is located on the corner of 77 Vasil Levski Blvd. and Ivan Vazov Blvd., opposite the Prince's Garden. The building is in close proximity to the Sports Palace and opposite the National Stadium “Vasil Levski“, which forms a complete sports ensemble in the center of Sofia.

“Today we officially received the keys to this building. I thank the Bulgarian government again, which resolved a long-delayed issue. The Bulgarian Olympic Committee deserves such a home, which is filled with content. Today we came for a viewing to clarify the concept. It needs renovation, proper distribution of the premises. All this will be done in a short time. I hope that this building will be a true Olympic home, which every sports federation will feel like its own. We aim to develop activities that support the Olympic movement with working groups, seminars, to have an Olympic library, a museum of the Olympic movement“, said Vessela Lecheva.

The BOC President will inform the members of the Executive Bureau about the next steps that will be taken, as well as the members of the General Assembly, scheduled for October 14 in Sofia.