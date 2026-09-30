One of the greatest figures in the history of world basketball – Shaquille O'Neal, overshadowed the second round Euroleague match between Zalgiris and Olympiacos. „The Great Aristotle“ was a special guest in the stands in Kaunas, where he watched the success of the Greek giant in the company of the legendary Arvydas Sabonis.

O'Neal not only fervently supported the hosts from the front row, but before the opening whistle he also went out onto the floor in the center of the hall to greet the thousands of fans to the applause of the entire grandstand complex.

After the end of the game, the 4-time NBA champion made a strong statement, which surprised many across the ocean.

„Before the game, they joked to me that if I wanted to rob a house, tonight would be the time, because the whole city is in the hall. Honestly, European basketball is a little better than NBA basketball. I know that many will criticize me for this, but here the guys play hard in every game. "There are players in the NBA who literally rest until the All-Star Game and only then start giving their all," O'Neal said.