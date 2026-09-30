New problem for Real Madrid: Raul Asensio will be out for up to four months

Real Madrid defender Raul Asensio will undergo surgery due to an injury in the lower leg. Medical examinations have determined a stress fracture – a problem that has plagued the young defender since January.

The operation is scheduled for tomorrow, and according to information from the authoritative Spanish publication Marca, the expected period for recovery and a full return to the field will be between two and four months.

The saga with Asensio's injury dates back to the end of last season. Initially, the medical staff of the “royal club“ undertook a course of conservative treatment in order to avoid the operating table, but the therapy never gave the desired lasting result. Despite gritting his teeth and enduring pain, the defender was included in Jose Mourinho's squad for several of the team's last matches, but he never got minutes on the court, so as not to risk his health further.