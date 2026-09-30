Guardiola with an emotional message to City after the historic decision

Pep Guardiola publicly stood by Manchester City after the club was found guilty of all charges related to serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules for the period from the 2009/10 to 2017/18 seasons. An independent commission also found violations on most charges for the club's lack of cooperation in the investigation.

Manchester City categorically rejects the conclusions of the commission and intends to appeal the decision. The club has until October 2 to exercise its right to appeal, and possible sanctions are yet to be determined separately.

Guardiola, who left City at the end of last season, used his social networks to express his support for the club. "I want every Manchester City fan in the world to know that I am here - more than ever. I have always been and always will be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran, the players, the staff and you, our unique supporters," the Spaniard wrote.

“Let me be clear: we will get through this together. I love you all,” added Guardiola. During his ten-year spell in charge of City, he won 20 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League in the 2022/23 season.