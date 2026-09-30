On October 25, the “Camp Nou“ stadium will be the arena for the spectacular clash of the 10th round of La Liga between Barcelona and Real Madrid. However, the tension before the match has spread outside the field after the Spanish media published the official ticket prices, which caused a real storm of discontent among Catalan supporters.

For the first time in history, the pricing for El Clasico has reached such drastic levels. In the initial sale, intended for club members (“socios“), the cheapest tickets for the most remote sectors start at a staggering 476-649 euros. For seats in the central stands, the amounts jump to 1,000-1,149 euros. On the secondary market and in VIP areas, prices already range from 700 to over 2,000 euros per ticket. Zapalyankovites quickly likened these values to the financial shock of the World Cup in North America.

The reaction of the local football community was immediate and extremely sharp. Supporters massively accuse Barcelona's management of "pure greed", commercialization and an attempt to squeeze the pockets of ordinary fans as much as possible. Social media and sports publications are dominated by comments that football is finally becoming a luxury entertainment for wealthy tourists and corporate clients, while loyal local fans are being systematically pushed out of the stands.

Despite the stormy wave of discontent, the laws of the market have once again prevailed. The huge global interest in the derby led to the lightning-fast exhaustion of the first batch of tickets and VIP packages released in just a few hours, guaranteeing full stand capacity for the show on October 25th.