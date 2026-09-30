New Argentine sensation: Liverpool favourite for 19-year-old Boca Juniors talent Tomas Aranda

Boca Juniors' Argentine midfielder Tomas Aranda has become one of the hottest topics on the European transfer market. Although the 19-year-old talent only broke into the first team of the Buenos Aires giants at the beginning of this year, he quickly attracted the attention of the biggest clubs in the English Premier League and the Italian Serie A.

During the current campaign, the youngster showed impressive consistency, recording 33 matches in which he scored 2 goals and provided 3 assists. His mature style of play in the stands and directing the tempo in the midfield have launched his name into the scouting reports of the leading teams on the Old Continent.

Among the clubs that are monitoring the midfielder's development are Arsenal, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Inter Milan and the Italian project Como. According to information from the publication El Intransigente, the Liverpool team with the greatest chances of signing Aranda at the moment is already preparing a specific offer.

A possible deal for the Argentine youth international is estimated at around 20 million euros. However, the task for the buyers will not be easy, as Tomas Aranda's current contract with Boca Juniors has a long-term horizon – until the summer of 2029.