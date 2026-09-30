Hristo Krusharski to Darik and dsport: I am no longer the owner of Lokomotiv (Plovdiv), I will seek over 6 million from the club

The era of Hristo Krusharski at the helm of Lokomotiv (Plovdiv) is officially entering its last days. In a special interview for Darik Radio and dsport the businessman confirmed his categorical decision to withdraw from the management of the “black and whites“. He revealed that although the controlling stake is still in his possession, he no longer feels like an owner and expects the official checks to be completed in a few days to hand over the securities.

Krusharski also expressed his condolences to the relatives of the tragic president of the city rival Botev (Plovdiv) Iliyan Filipov.

The relations between the boss and some of the fans reached a freezing point, which also changed his initial intention to simplify his personal investments. “My decision is final. I leave one unpaid salary for August, after I made a commitment for July and fulfilled it. I had decided to simplify all my debts - which are over 6 million -. But after the insults and blessings that I have heard in recent months and especially in the last week, I decided to look for them to the fullest. I am leaving a club with a potential of over 5 million euros, and when I took it over, it was on the verge of relegation and with zero potential“, said Krusharski.

He added that he is donating the built sports facility to the children from the academy and will not include it in his claims, expressing his desire for the financial audit to be made public so that the real state of the club's coffers can be seen.

Although he is stepping down from the management, Krusharski said that he will not completely abandon his beloved team in this period of crisis. “As a fan of Lokomotiv Plovdiv, I will transfer 10,000 euros of personal funds to the club's account on the first of every month. I am waiting for other well-wishers to show up and help. The expenses excluding salaries are around 30,000 euros per month – electricity alone is over 10,000 euros, separately fire department, security, away games. Everyone should do the math on how the situation will be consolidated until a new owner is found“, the businessman urged.

Regarding the shocking murder of Botev (Plovdiv) owner Iliyan Filipov, Krusharski was brief: “Apart from condolences, I can't say anything else. My condolences to his family.“