Como coach Fabregas has a special clause in his contract for Arsenal and Chelsea

Como coach Cesc Fabregas has a special clause in his contract that could facilitate his move to some of Europe's biggest clubs. According to transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, among the teams for which it applies are his former clubs Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Di Marzio spoke to the Greek publication “Betarades” and stated that Fabregas will certainly leave Como at some point, but he will not rush his next step. “Fabregas will only leave Como for a superclub like Barcelona or Arsenal. Barcelona extended Flick's contract, and Arsenal are apparently happy with Arteta. "I don't see him going to the first big club that needs him," he commented.

According to Di Marzio, the Spaniard has already rejected offers from several serious clubs. "He's like a calculator. He knows he's going to coach one of these big clubs. He's not in a hurry because last year he said 'no' to Inter, 'no' to Roma, 'no' to Bayer Leverkusen, and Como didn't want to let him go," the journalist revealed. "He has a release clause for big clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona, so it all depends on which of these clubs starts to struggle. Everything can change," Di Marzio added. He named Alberto Aquilani as one of the options to succeed Fabregas at Como if the Spaniard ends up taking over at Arsenal or Chelsea.