The Bulgarian Football Union has made a firm decision that the next head coach of the men's national football team will be a foreign specialist, reports the newspaper “Mach Telegraf“. The headquarters' management is already actively exploring the market abroad in order to find the right profile to take over the three-color players permanently and bring the team out of the crisis.

Currently, our representative team has a temporary coach in the person of Atanas Ribarski. The young specialist, who generally leads the Bulgarian national team under 19, was tasked with the difficult task of taking charge of the men's team for the upcoming two key away matches of the Nations League tournament. The home national team has extremely important visits ahead of them – first against the Iceland team on October 3, and only three days later, on October 6, against the Luxembourg team.

The coaching shake-up was provoked by the resignation of the previous coach Alexander Dimitrov. He submitted his resignation after the disappointing home matches against Luxembourg and Estonia, played at the “Hristo Botev“ stadium in Plovdiv. In these two matches, the tricolor team won only one point out of six possible, which ran out of patience and led to a shake-up at the top.

It is expected that after the October qualifiers, the Bulgarian Football Union will officially announce the name of the new foreign helmsman, who will be entrusted with the long-term development of the team.