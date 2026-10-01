Real Madrid visits Sofia for a clash against Apoel (Tel Aviv) in the Euroleague

The most successful and titled club in the history of the men's Euroleague – Real Madrid, arrives in Bulgaria for one of the most exciting and long-awaited sports clashes of the year. Within the third round of the regular season of the most prestigious European club tournament, the Spanish giant faces the ambitious squad of Apoel (Tel Aviv). The big match will be held on the floor in the capital's hall “Arena Sofia“ with a starting time of 19:00 Bulgarian time.

“The Royal Club“ seeks mandatory rehabilitation

The Spanish colossus enters this match with enormous tension and up to the wall. The Real Madrid team led by head coach Pedro Martinez experienced an extremely difficult and unexpected start to the European campaign, collecting two consecutive defeats in the first two rounds. The “Kings“ dock in the Bulgarian capital with maximum mobilization and with the only thought of a mandatory triumph that would get them out of the crisis and prevent them from anchoring at the bottom of the provisional standings.

Debut of a new American star for Real

Bulgarian basketball fans will have the unique opportunity to see up close the official debut in the Euroleague of the newest super addition to the Spanish selection – Nick Smith Jr. The American guard hinted at his phenomenal potential and athleticism by scoring 10 points in his limited time on the court in the previous match, and now he is expected to take on even greater responsibility in the attack of the highly ambitious Madrid team.

Apoel Tel Aviv with a galactic selection on Bulgarian soil

Due to the complex geopolitical situation, the Israeli giant continues to use Bulgarian facilities for its home matches in Europe, and this season has one of the most expensive and classy lineups on the continent. The Israelis made a serious selection revolution, attracting proven masters such as Tomasz Satoransky, Zach Leday and Jaquan Toppin. These star additions form an extremely impressive ensemble together with the team's proven leaders and superstars Vasilije Micic and Elijah Bryant.

A repeat of the epic playoff drama from last season

The current clash also carries a strong charge of revenge, as it is a direct repeat of the heart-pounding playoff series between the two teams from last season. Then Real Madrid managed to break the resistance of Apoel (Tel Aviv) and eliminate it precisely after a heart-pounding and dramatic success on Bulgarian soil in the “Arena Botevgrad“ with a score of 87:81.

The match will be broadcast live on MAX Sport 1 at 7:00 p.m.