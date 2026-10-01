Nine Bulgarian judokas go to the world championship in Baku, Ivaylo Ivanov leads the squad

Bulgaria will participate with nine competitors at the upcoming world judo championship in the capital of Azerbaijan – Baku. The championship bouts start on Sunday, and the official draw for the categories will be made on Saturday, October 3.

The Bulgarian national squad includes our best competitors, and the team leader is the experienced Ivaylo Ivanov (category up to 90 kg) – participant of three Olympic Games and medalist of a number of prestigious international forums.

The men's team is completed by Boyan Yotov (66 kg), Mark Hristov and Viktor Skerlev (73 kg), Georgi Gramatikov and Hristo Valkov (81 kg), as well as Boris Georgiev (100 kg). In the women's category, our country will be represented by Gabriela Dimitrova (52 kg) and Joanna Manova (63 kg).

The first Bulgarian representatives to take to the tatami in Baku are Gabriela Dimitrova and Boyan Yotov - their matches are scheduled for Monday, October 5. The leader of the Bulgarian delegation during the planetary championship is the president of the Bulgarian Judo Federation Rumen Stoilov.