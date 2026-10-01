Emma Navarro ends her season early

Former US Open semi-finalist Emma Navarro announced that she is ending her 2026 competitive season early. The reason for this decision is a chronic energy deficit, which the 25-year-old American tennis player has been battling for the past three years.

Navarro, who earlier this month reached the quarterfinals of her home Grand Slam tournament in New York, shared the news with her followers on Instagram. She revealed that she is stopping tournaments to focus entirely on adjusting her nutritional protocols and her medication. Her big goal is to be fully recovered for the Australian Open early next season.

“I learned that I am not at a normal weight on the scale and my limbs are weak. I am spending the rest of this year working on adjusting my medication and nutrition protocols so I hope to feel 100 percent again. Health always comes first,“ Navarro wrote candidly.