20 years without Atanas Mihaylov - Nachko

Today marks 20 years since the death of the legendary striker of Lokomotiv (Sofia) and the national team who left an indelible mark with his talent, inimitable style and love for the game Atanas Mihaylov - Nachko. He left us on this date in 2006, at the age of 57.

Born on July 5, 1949 in Sofia, Mihaylov became one of the most recognizable and beloved Bulgarian football players. His exquisite technique, famous left foot and masterful performances of free kicks and corner kicks turn his game into an experience for the audience.

The name of Nachko is inextricably linked to the history of Lokomotiv (Sofia). He was among the leading figures in the team that won the championship title in 1978, and in 1979 he was elected Footballer No. 1 of Bulgaria. This recognition came at a time when his talent was clearly being confirmed on the European stage.

The match against Monaco on October 24, 1979, when Mihaylov scored four goals in the UEFA Cup match, remains unforgettable. During the same European campaign, he also scored the only goal in the 1:0 home win over Dynamo (Kiev), contributing to the “railwaymen“ reaching the quarter-finals in the spring of 1980 - the greatest European success in the club's history.

His contribution to the Bulgarian national team, for which he recorded 45 matches and 23 goals, is also significant. In 1968, he was part of the team that won the silver medals at the Olympic Games in Mexico, and in 1974, he represented our country at the World Championship in the Federal Republic of Germany.

Two decades after his death, the memory of Nachko continues to connect generations.

A tribute to his bright memory!