Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been on the transfer radar of German giants Bayern Munich. Despite the increased interest from the Bavarians, however, the 32-year-old goalkeeper has no intention of leaving Merseyside at this stage.

The former Sunderland player continues to be a key figure for his club team and a solid starter under the frame for the “Three Lions“, despite increasing competition from James Trafford. His excellent performances at club and international level are the main reason why Munich is exploring the possibility of attracting him.

Pickford's contract with Everton is valid until the summer of 2029. According to the British media, he feels extremely happy at the "caramels" and strongly prefers to stay in the Premier League. What's more, the Englishman is ready to end his competitive career at "Goodison Park" as a sign of loyalty after all the difficult moments he has gone through with the club in recent years.

The only factor that could make him rethink his future is the lack of trophies won. In this regard, his former teammate in the national team Harry Kane is cited as an analogous example, who left Tottenham precisely in the direction of Munich in search of honors. Whether Pickford will follow his path remains to be seen in the coming months.