The newly appointed head coach of CSKA, Markus Gizdol, made his first official address to the supporters of the “reds“.

The German coach shared his enthusiasm for his upcoming work in the capital and said that he is looking forward to his first meeting with the red audience.

“Hello, CSKA fans! I am your coach Markus, I am very excited about this new page together with you. I hope to see you very soon! Only CSKA!“, said Gizdol in a special video message published on the official club app of the “army“.