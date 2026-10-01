Botev Plovdiv has released tickets for the match with Slavia for 1 euro each

Botev Plovdiv has released tickets for the home match against Slavia at a symbolic price of 1 euro for all sectors. The match from the 11th round of the First League will be played on October 10 at 20:00 at the “Hristo Botev“ stadium.

The initiative is entitled “All for Iliyan“ and is dedicated to the late president of the club Iliyan Filipov. Botev Plovdiv announced that his great dream was to see the “College“ full to the brim.

“That's why we made a decision – The price of tickets for the match with Slavia for all sectors will be 1 euro“, the club said.

Tickets are already on sale in the club shop and online. Botev specified that package tickets and season tickets purchased so far will be valid for the match with Slavia.

The club called on supporters to gather at the “Hristo Botev“ stadium to pay tribute to Iliyan Filipov. “This match will be for Iliyan Filipov. Let us all thank him together in his second home – "Hristo Botev Stadium", the announcement reads.

The home game against Slavia is Botev Plovdiv's first match at the "College", announced by the club as a special event in memory of its president.

Sources: Topsport