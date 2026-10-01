Atanas Iliev receives call-up for matches with Iceland and Luxembourg

CSKA 1948 striker Atanas Iliev received a call-up for the Bulgarian national team for the upcoming away matches against Iceland and Luxembourg in the Nations League. The 31-year-old has already joined the team's camp, temporarily led by Atanas Ribarski.

Iliev takes the place of central defender Teodor Ivanov, who left the group due to an injury sustained in the match against Luxembourg on September 26. Bulgaria will visit Iceland on October 3 in Reykjavik, and three days later will play against Luxembourg.

Iliev returns to the national team

The striker from Dobrich has 16 matches and 3 goals for the Bulgarian national team. He has scored against Italy, Croatia and Georgia. His last appearance for the national team was on June 12, 2022, in a 0:0 draw with Georgia in Tbilisi.

Bulgaria has scored one goal since the start of the campaign in League C, Group 4. The goal was scored by debutant Assen Chandarov from Botev Plovdiv.

The national team leaves for Reykjavik

The national team will depart for Iceland on October 2 at 9:00. The flight will be a charter flight and will depart from Terminal 2 at “Vasil Levski“ Airport in Sofia.

After Iceland's visit, Bulgaria will continue to Luxembourg for its second match of the October tournament program.

Sources: BTA