Alexander Zverev starts with a victory over Norrie in Beijing and continues to the round of 16

The leader in the main draw Alexander Zverev successfully passed his first obstacle at the ATP 500 tennis tournament in Beijing. The German player prevailed over his British rival Cameron Norrie with 7:6(1), 6:4 after an hour and 40 minutes of battle on the court.

The match was distinguished by a high density in the service games, with the only breakthrough in the entire match being achieved by Zverev in the tenth game of the second set, with which he sealed his final victory. Before that, in the dramatic first part, the champion of “Roland Garros“ and the US Open he had to save a set point against Nori in the 12th game, after which he dominated the tiebreak and won it 7:1.

In the next phase of the competition, Sasha Zverev awaits the winner of the match between the Argentine Sebastian Baez and the Chinese representative Juncheng Shan, who participated with a “wild card“.

In case of a possible success in the round of 16, the German's potential rival in the battle for a place in the semifinals could be the six-time champion in Beijing Novak Djokovic.