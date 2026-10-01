Rafael Leao will wear the number 7 in the Portugal national team for the upcoming matches against Denmark and Norway in the Nations League. The Galatasaray winger takes the number that has long been associated with captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

UEFA has already named Leao as the number 7 in the Portugal squad. The team visits Denmark on October 1 and hosts Norway on October 4. In the first two matches of the tournament, the Portuguese defeated Wales 1-0 and Norway 2-1.

From number 17 to the emblematic week

So far, Leao has played for Portugal with number 17, and before that he also used 15. At club level, he has only worn the week at Lille in the 2018/19 season. At Galatasaray, the Portuguese has worn number 27.

Ronaldo received number 7 in the national team in the 2007/08 season and has worn it for almost his entire career. The striker previously played for Portugal with the number 17. Sportal reports that the captain left the team's camp without permission.

Argentina leaves Messi's number 10 free

„Rafael Leao is the new number 7 for Portugal“, states a publication on 433, cited by Sportal.

Argentina has chosen a different approach with the jersey of its captain Lionel Messi. The number 10 will not be worn in the friendlies against Bolivia and Burkina Faso, although the striker will only participate in the match with Benin.

According to Argentina's schedule, the match with Bolivia is on September 30, the match with Burkina Faso is on October 3, and the friendlies with Benin are on October 6. The match with Benin has been designated as Messi's benefit for the national team.

Sources: Sportal