Hapoel Tel Aviv defeated Real Madrid in Sofia with 102:98

Hapoel Tel Aviv defeated Real Madrid with 102:98 (29:20, 34:23, 12:32, 27:23) at the “Arena 8888“ hall in Sofia in a match from the third round of the Euroleague for men. The Israeli team achieved a second consecutive success and is now with an asset of 2-1, while Real Madrid suffered its third consecutive loss since the beginning of the season.

Hapoel played a very strong first half and took advantage of its accurate shooting from long distance. The symbolic hosts made 9 three-pointers out of 14 attempts and went into the break with a 63:43 lead. Bruno Caboclo made four out of four three-point attempts, but also accumulated four personal fouls. Zach Liday was accurate on both of his attempts from long range, and Vasilije Micic scored 14 points in the first two quarters alone.

Real Madrid reaches a draw

The Spanish team started the second half transformed. After Apoel increased its lead to 22 points at 67:45, Real Madrid made a 19:0 run and reduced its deficit to 67:64. A little later, the guests tied the score at 70:70, and then briefly led at 75:74.

After the third quarter, the score was tied - 75:75. In the final period, Apoel regained control of the game and reached an 89:78 lead. Real Madrid remained in the fight until the final minutes, but the Israeli team maintained its lead and closed the match at 102:98.

Micic and Bryant led the winners

Vasilie Micic and Elijah Bryant were the most productive for Apoel Tel Aviv with 22 points each. Bryant added 13 rebounds and 7 assists, forming a double-double. Bruno Caboclo and Zach Liday contributed with 15 points each.

For Real Madrid, Theo Maledon finished with 26 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists. On the stands in Sofia were Lyubomir Ganev, Krasimir Balakov and Valentin Zlatev.

Sources: BTA